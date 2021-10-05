Dr. Francis Collins to step down as director of NIH

NIH Director Fr. Francis Collins testify before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via Reuters

Dr. Francis Collins, the longtime director of the National Institutes of Health, is resigning.

Collins was director of the NIH for more than 12 years.

He said in a statement that it was now time for someone new to lead the agency.

“I love this agency and its people so deeply that the decision to step down was a difficult one, done in close counsel with my wife, Diane Baker, and my family,” he said in a statement. “I am proud of all we’ve accomplished. I fundamentally believe, however, that no single person should serve in the position too long, and that it’s time to bring in a new scientist to lead the NIH into the future. I’m most grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.”

