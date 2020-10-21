Francia Raisa breaks down in tears after having her car 'boxed in' by Trump supporters on the highway: 'I could've crashed'

Francia Raisa/Instagram Francia Raisa has starred on shows like ‘Grown-ish’ and ‘Dear White People.’

Francia Raisa said she had a “scary” and “dangerous” experience of being “boxed in” by Trump supporters on Instagram Sunday.

“I was just on the 405, and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally,” a tearful Raisa said.

“And they f—ing boxed me in, and they’re pointing at me, and laughing at me,” she continued. “I could have crashed.”

According to Raisa, her encounter was especially terrifying because she’s Mexican-American.

“I just don’t understand why that is the country y’all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That’s what ‘makes America great?'” Raisa concluded.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story the same day, Raisa said that she’d been driving on the 405 freeway in southern California when she came across the Trump supporters.

“I was just on the 405, and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally. And they f—ing boxed me in, and they’re pointing at me, and laughing at me,” an emotional Raisa shared. “And literally I almost crashed, because they wouldn’t let me out, and I was trying to go around it.”

“They were just being so violent. I could have crashed, I could have f—ing crashed, it was so dangerous,” she continued.

Actress Francia Raisa tearfully describes scary and dangerous encounter with Trump supporters who were harassing her. pic.twitter.com/shLf1BWjRF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2020

Raisa began sobbing as she finished sharing her experience.

“I just don’t understand why that’s the country that y’all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That’s what ‘makes America great?’ That’s f—ed up. I could have f—ing died right now,” she said.

According to Raisa, the incident was especially terrifying because she’s Mexican-American.

“That was so f—ing dangerous. Pointing at me and laughing at a Mexican,” a tearful Raisa shared. “Oh God, that was really f—ing scary.”

Raisa currently stars on ABC’s “Grown-ish,” and has had roles on shows like “Black-ish,” “Dear White People,” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

In 2017, Raisa notably donated a kidney to Selena Gomez, one of her close friends.

