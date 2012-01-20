Captain Schettino Faces Up To 12 Years In Prison For Abandoning His Ship — And More For Manslaughter

When Captain Francesco Schettino allegedly abandoned his Costa Concordia cruise ship as it sunk off the Italian coast, he may have broken one of the oldest rules in the maritime handbook.
A captain goes down with his ship. Well, he’s at least supposed to be the last one off and coordinate the evacuation.
Unfortunately for Schettino, who is currently under house arrest over the incident, the tradition is also enshrined in most maritime law books. And the shaky excuse that he accidently fell into a rescue boat might not hold up in court.
Edward Phillips, principal lecturer in the department of law and criminology at the University of Greenwich, told the BBC that a captain who fails to ensure the safety of his passengers in Italian waters could be prosecuted under either national or international law.
Under the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) convention, which Italy has ratified, passenger ships are required have an emergency plan that sets out who is responsible for what during a crisis situation.
Costa Concordia’s emergency documents haven’t been released, but may say that the captain must be the last to leave the vessel.
National rules are even more direct: Italy’s Maritime Law stipulates that a captain who abandons his ship before it sinks, and while passengers are still on board, could face 3 – 12 years in prison, according to the BBC.
The SOLAS treaty dates back to 1914 — it was written in response to the sinking of the Titanic — but rules governing abandoning ship have been around for much longer. Back when captaining a vessel was a much tougher game.
