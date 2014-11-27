France's Stock Market Just Broke For Three And A Half Hours

France’s major stock index, the CAC 40, just came back online after three and a half hours out of action due to a technical issue.

Trading went on as normal, according to Euronext, which runs the index. They say that the “

investigation regarding the calculation and dissemination of all Euronext indices and INAVs (indicative net asset values) is ongoing“.

This isn’t quite like the NASDAQ glitch last year, which halted activity entirely. Everything seems to be going on correctly behind the scenes, but the index didn’t display anything for hours, putting some investors a little one edge. These glitches used to be more common, due to issues like squirrels chewing through the wrong wires.

Whatever the fault is, it also stopped indices in the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal opening too, according to Bloomberg. The CAC 40 just opened up +0.09% after three and a half hours down.

There’s one good thing to come out of this: we now know that a technical glitch is “un bug technique” in French.

