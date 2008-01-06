France's Orange's 70,000 iPhones: Below Expectations

Those counting on a “5 Million iPhones Sold!” announcement to drive Apple’s stock (AAPL) through the roof at Macworld blanched when France’s Orange announced that it had only sold 70,000 iPhones in the first month. Although the company promised that this was “in line with expectations,” Wired’s Bryan Gardiner says it was only in line with recently revised expectations–and in the lower end of that range:

It took one month for France Telecom’s Orange to sell 70,000 iPhones — less than half the number of units sold in just a day and a half here in the U.S. The carrier on Thursday claimed this number is well within its projected sales target of 50,000 – 100,000 units in the first month. It’s likely, however, the carrier altered that target once that 100,000 seemed less and less attainable. In a November interview with Europe 1 radio, France Telecom CEO Didier Lombard actually said that the company hoped to sell 100,000 iPhones before the end of the year, not 50-100,000.

70,000 ain’t chicken feed, but it makes the 5 million-by-next-week hope even more of a stretch. SAI’s Dan Frommer explains.

