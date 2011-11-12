France's Orange has Global Plans for IPTV Expansion with Dailymotion



MONACO — Orange, formerly known as France Telecom, is expanding its global offering of IPTV and is using its ownership in Dailymotion to establish video markets where the Paris-based telco giant is not a service provider.



Orange has a 49 per cent stake in Dailymotion, the big Paris-based video portal.

For an overview of the adoption of IPTV in France and around the world and how Dailymotion fits into a global strategy, we spoke with Stephanie Hospital, EVP for Audience & Development at Orange.

We spoke Thursday at the Monaco Media Forum.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.