Frances McDormand's Jean Jacket Gets Its Own Twitter Account

The jean jacket Frances McDormand wore to the Tony Awards on Sunday night upended the carefully curated world of celebrity dressing—and even spawned its own Twitter account. Isabel Wilkinson on why the actress is an unexpected style star.



At the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Christie Brinkley was a dead ringer for Miss USA contestant Carrie Prejean. Brooke Shields was appropriately turned out in a borrowed but beautiful J. Mendel dress, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, in a glittering mermaid gown, effectively presented two awards without moving her eyebrows.

Continue reading at The Daily Beast >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.