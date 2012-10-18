France's President Wants To Ban Homework For Kids

I wish I was making this up, and it certainly sounds like it’s something straight out of The Onion, yet here it is, on a Washington Post headline: French president pushing homework ban as part of ed reforms.



Reason for the homework ban?

Francois Hollande doesn’t think it is fair that some kids get homework help from their parents while children who come from disadvantaged families don’t.

Instead, Hollande wants to hire more teachers without saying where the money will come from (but you know the answer is tax hikes).

He also wants to increase the length of the school week from four days to four-and-a-half days. Note that school days in France start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

Socialist Nutcase

If you were looking for further proof that Hollande was a socialist nutcase you have it.

Rather than focusing on the problem (parents not spending enough time with their kids), Hollande wants government to address the system, which in the mind of any socialist means more government intervention and spending to make sure nothing is “unfair”.

Other Unfair Things

Here are some other things that are as least as “unfair” for the exact same reason that Hollande used in his proposal to ban homework.

Hiring tutors

Music lessons

Computers

Educational games like Scrabble

Why stop there? All kinds of things in life might be considered “unfair”. Do the poor eat T-bone steaks? Go to movies as often? Should we ban those too?

Does everyone have an air conditioner who arguably needs one? If not, is the solution to ban them?

Nah. Hollande just wants to raise taxes so that everyone has the exact same stuff, same teachers, same cars, same food, same clothes, same movies.

That is the socialist definition of “fair”.

Government spending is already 54% of French GDP. Clearly that is not too much in the eyes of Hollande. For comparison purposes, please see US Government Spending as Percentage of GDP.

Expect more nonsensical socialist solutions from Hollande, because they are coming.

