France's Busted Nuclear Company Selling Stake To Mid-East And Asia

France’s government control nuclear company Areva is busted. To cover a $4 billion budget gap, the company will be selling a 15% stake in the company to Asian and Mid-Eastern companies.

That puts 25% of the company in foreign hands, and it still doesn’t provide enough money to cover its coming budget problems:

FT: But Areva’s investment needs to 2012 are estimated at between €8bn and €10bn, excluding the €2bn cost of buying Germany’s Siemens out of the engineering joint venture Areva NP.

The group faces rising reactor orders and an urgent need to modernise its ageing French facilities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.