France Wows sceptics With A 100 Billion Euro Austerity Plan

While France’s credit rating so far has remained under relatively light criticism, as compared to many other Eurozone nations, the nation’s budget deficit this year isn’t pretty at 8% of GDP.



The government appeared slow to introduce austerity measures aimed at correcting France’s long-term unsustainable spending path.

Now they’ve taken a large step in proving the sceptics wrong, announcing a three-year budget plan aimed at bringing France’s budget deficit down to 3% of GDP by 2013.

AFP:

Fillon said the government would cut the public deficit by 100 billion euros, with half coming from slashing spending and half from increasing revenues.

The prime minister broadly outlined where the savings would come from, including 45 billion euros in spending cuts and five billion euros from closing tax loopholes.

The centre-right premier is also counting on a rebound in the economy to bring in an additional 35 billion euros.

“As and when growth returns, revenues will grow once again,” said Fillon.

The remaining 15 billion euros will come from halting temporary measures to boost the economy, he added.

Protests commencing in 3…2..1…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.