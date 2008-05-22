France: Weak Dollar Fueling Global Protectionism

French Finance minister, Christine Lagarde, worries that the weak dollar will hammer the global economy. She also made un-French-like pro-trade sentiments (NYT):



Protectionism is trendy at the moment. We need to turn that risk of extreme protectionism into something positive and I think regulators, governments and international organisations have a responsibility to offer an alternative path that includes more regulation and policy coordination…A rebalancing of currencies would be good for all economies.

