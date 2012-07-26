The US Women's Soccer Team Stages An Epic Comeback With Four-Straight Goals

The US women’s soccer team is the favourite to win the gold in London, but they got off to a rough start in their opening game against France.



The underdog French came storming out of the gates, scoring two goals in the first 15 minutes.

The US has since struck back with force, tying the game at 2-2 by the 31st minute. After that, the flood gaets opened up.

The US went ahead with an absolute blast form Carli Lloyd in the 60th minute. It’s finished at 4-2 USA after a 67th minute goal from Alex Morgan. Here are all the goals…

France’s first goal was a beauty:



The second was not:



And here’s the US responding with a Wambach goal:



A few minutes later, Alex Morgan tied it up with her first Olympic goal ever:



The go-ahead goal was the best of the day:



Another from Morgan:



