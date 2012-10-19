How The French Economy Will Become Bigger Than Germany's In 25 Years

Here are five fascinating charts from the Institute for Political Studies’ French Economic Observatory’s, edited by professor Gérard Cornilleau, showing how, if current trends hold, France is set to outpace Germany in terms of demographic dynamism.



First, France will have more people of working age (15-65) than Germany. For years, Germany has out-birthed France. But starting last decade, the trend flipped:

Photo: OFCE/Sciences Po

Cornilleau writes:

Overall, French fertility has generally been higher than German fertility in the post-war period, with the gap widening since the early 2000s. As a result, the number of births in France is now substantially higher than the number in Germany: in 2011, 828,000 compared with 678,000, i.e. 22% more births in France.

Second, Germany’s fertility rate will continue to slow, while France’s will remain steady, resulting in total population numbers switching…

Photo: OFCE/Sciences Po

Germany will also have a much larger retired population.

Photo: OFCE/Sciences Po

This has nothing to do with immigration, by the way. Cornilleau says net migration has been lower in Germany stood at 1.34 per cent between 2005 and 2010 against, and at 1.62 per cent for the same period in France.

Cornilleau:

From a demographic standpoint, France and Germany are thus in radically different situations. While France has maintained a satisfactory fertility rate, almost sufficient to ensure the long-term stability of the population, Germany’s low birth rate will lead to a substantial and rapid decline in the total population and to much more pronounced ageing than in France.

And finally, all of this will cause France’s GDP to pass that of Germany:

Photo: OFCE/Sciences Po

Cornilleau:

This divergence in demographics between the two countries has major consequences in terms of long-term average potential growth. Again according to the projections of the European Commission (which are based on the assumption of a convergence in labour productivity in Europe around an annual growth rate of 1.5%), in the long term potential growth in France will be double the level in Germany: 1.7% per year by 2060, against 0.8%. The difference will remain small until 2015 (1.4% in France and 1.1% in Germany), but will then grow quickly: 1.9% in France in 2020, against 1% in Germany.

To be sure, this doesn’t mean that Germany is slowing down in absolute terms.

But in the centuries-old battle between these two, the French look like they’re going to retake the lead.

