Suicide Surge Continues At France Telecom With 5 Workers Dead In 10 Days

Photo: AP

Five France Telecom workers have committed suicide in the past 10 days.What’s shocking about this story is that France Telecom made headline’s earlier this year for a higher number of suicides in January and an overall surge in the past two years.



More details from Reuters:

The official said 23 FT employees had now killed themselves this year, compared with 19 in 2009. The rate this year is slightly ahead of the French average of 17 suicides per 100,000 people in 2006, according to World Health Organisation figures. France Telecom has 181,000 employees, with 100,000 in France.

Union officials attribute the suicide surge to stress.

