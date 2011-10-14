French Teacher Sets Herself On Fire At School

Photo: Flickr user: Darwin Bell

A 44-year-old French teacher has set herself on fire in a playground in Beziers, southern France.The Local reports that the maths teacher, who has not been named, was depressed following a meeting with children in her class that thought she was too strict.



According to reports, the next day she poured petrol over herself in the playground and set herself alight.

“I saw her body on fire, walking forward with her hands on her head,” said one student witness, according to the BBC. “Several people tried to put her out. She said ‘No, leave me alone. I don’t need help. God told me to do this.'”

Other teachers were able to put the fire out by throwing blankets over her. The teacher suffered third degree burns but is expected to survive after being taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

A psychological crisis cell is now treating 80 children at the school who witnessed the incident, reports Expatica.

UPDATE: According to AFP reports, the teacher has died from her injuries.

