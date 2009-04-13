France Still Loves Wall Street

Because of well-funded social safety nets like free laundry for new mums and near universal rent subsidies, most everybody in France is OK with the government not wanting to join US President Obama’s global stimulus plan.



That is, most everybody except the Wall Street Institute School Of English, which has this ad all over the Paris subway system and might want to consider rebranding soon.

