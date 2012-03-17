Someone Is Murdering French Soldiers — And No One Knows Why

Photo: AP

New details have emerged in the murder of two French soldiers yesterday and the murder of another soldier at the weekend.We already knew that in both attacks the shooter was riding a motorbike or moped and appeared to specifically attack the soldiers.



A source close to the investigation has told the AFP that all of those killed were of Arab origin, and the gun used in both shootings appears to be of the same calibre, though only those killed on Thursday were in uniform. The shooter took his time to kill them, turning them over to shoot at close range and even running one over deliberately.

In one possible angle, it appears all of those shot were members of France’s elite airborne unit, who have been deployed recently in Afghanistan — though it appears none of the soldiers had been deployed there themselves. This weekend also marks the 50th anniversary of the ceasefire of the bloody Algerian War.

Officially police are refusing to speculate, but both terrorism experts and those with experience of serial killers are now joining the investigation.

