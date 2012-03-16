2 Uniformed French Soldiers Shot Dead As They Used ATM

Photo: flickr user: isafmedia

2 French soldiers have been shot dead in the southwestern French city of Montauban, CNN reports.The two men were killed and a third wounded by a person on a scooter, wearing a helmet with a visor, who fled after shooting, according to BBC reports.



The soldiers were withdrawing money from a bank account and were wearing their uniforms.

While there are no known motives at the time of writing, a French soldier was reportedly shot dead on Sunday by a man on a motorbike in the nearby city of Toulose, only 29 miles away.

