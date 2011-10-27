France Is Effectively Banning Vegetarianism In Schools

Photo: Fazoom via flickr

A small group of protesters gathered in Paris today to demonstrate against their perception that the government is forcing children to eat meat as part of their school lunches.The Guardian reports that members of the L214 vegetarian group protested today at a law passed earlier this month that dictates the nutritional value of school meals. Canteens that cater to over 80 children are required to serve a portion of protein and a portion of dairy among other food groups.



Though cheese can be used as protein another portion of dairy would have to be used as well, essentially encouraging caterers to serve meat. The group’s main argument is that it is now hard for schools to serve a vegetarian meal without breaking the law.

France has started to take its school meals seriously as of late. Earlier this month it was announced that school children were only allowed ketchup and mayonnaise when they ate french fries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.