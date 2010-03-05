French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde Just Said There Is No Franco-German Aide For Greece...Right Now

French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde just said that there is no Franco-German aid plan for Greece.



But this statement left open the possibility of a bailout in the future. There’s no bailout on the agenda “right now.”

It’s as if she had just watched this week’s episode of How I Met Your Mother and decided to keep Greece on the hook. In the episode various characters tell people who want to date them that they cannot be together…right now.

Lagarde spoke to journalists in Marignane in southern France, the Associated Press reports. She said that France and Germany are working on different solutions, but there is no need for them…wait for it… “right now.”

“She hailed the ‘courage’ of the Greek government and its new harsh austerity plan designed to lift the debt-ridden country out of its financial crisis. She said it’s important to make sure those measures are carried out,” the AP reports.

