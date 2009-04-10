France Rejects Internet Piracy Bill

France’s high-profile piracy bill that would have cut off Internet access for users who repeatedly downloaded pirated music and movies was defeated by the National Assembly today after few lawmakers showed up to vote on the measure.

The bill, which passed the lower house of the National Assembly last week, was seen as so likely to pass that few legislators actually showed up for today’s vote, leading the proposal to be defeated by a narrow 21-15 vote.

Supported by the film and music industries, including U2’s manager Paul McGuinness, the law would have established the world’s first government agency to track and punish Internet pirates. Under the legislation, those who download illegal content would receive e-mail warnings for their first two offenses, a certified letter for their third and would have their Internet connection cut off for any additional illegal downloads.

The government plans to resubmit the measure to both houses of parliament after legislators return from Easter break on April 27.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.