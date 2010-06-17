France Raises The Retirement Age As Europe Puts Workers On The Rack

France is raising the retirement age from 60 to 62 in one of many moves that will anger workers, according to BBC. The change is part of sweeping reforms in a €100 billion austerity package.



Protests broke out earlier this year in anticipation of the retirement raise, and now they’re widely expected to resume.

Spanish workers may face an even harsher wake-up call, as their government just approved a decree to reduce the cost of dismissal and regulate the collective bargaining process.

Read more: ING’s Guide To What’s Really Going On In Europe

