Why A 10% Plunge In Property Prices Won't Destroy The French Economy

Ever since property bubbles popped across the developed world, many markets have struggled to find a bottom. France, on the other hand, not only rebounded quickly, it is also nearing its highs. However, French property prices are expected to fall by up to 10%, according to Societe Generale analyst Michel Martinez.



Photo: Societe Generale

Why property prices will fall

Austerity measures and economic uncertainty in France are causing people to be more particular about their spending habits. Also, banks are likely to restrict lending, adding to pressure on property prices.

France is also scaling back a special tax break for newly built rental properties. The tax cut will shrink from its current rate of 22%, to 16% in 2012 and 14% in 2013. The government also increased taxes on profits from the sale of properties.

French property prices have not corrected by more than 10% during cycle highs in the last four decades, according to Martinez. As such, he sees a 10% floor in any future decline.

Minimal impact on the economy

But this drop in prices is likely to have little impact on the economy. This is because among major European economies France has one of the lowest household debts, that is in large part because unlike other countries, French lenders give out loans based on household income rather than projected value of the home or other asset in the future. The biggest cause of default is usually divorce or unemployment, rather than a spike in interest rates, because France has a fixed mortgage rate. Banque of France put non-performing loan rate at 3.2% in June 2011.

Also construction accounts for a smaller per cent of jobs in France than it does in Ireland or Spain. In 2008, construction accounted for 6.2% of jobs in France compared with 20% in Spain.

Now here is a chart from SocGen that shows property prices went up because of an increase in household incomes, longer maturity on loans and lower interest rates:

Photo: Societe Generale

Don’t Miss: The Most Expensive Housing Streets In Europe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.