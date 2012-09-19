France Plans To Close 20 Embassies After Magazine Publishes Satirical Mohammed Cartoon

France is expecting backlash after the magazine Charlie Hebdo published a new, satirical cover satirizing the Prophet Mohammed.



We reported on the magazine’s plans yesterday.

The magazine is the same one that was firebombed last year over a similar provocation, though now of course the cartoon is coming amid a widespread protest in Muslim countries aimed at Western Embassies.

France 24 is reporting that, fearing backlash, the country is temporarily closing 20 embassies. AFP has more details.

Per BI’s Adam Taylor:

The cover shows a Muslim man in a wheelchair pushed by an Orthodox Jew with foil cap and under the title “Untouchables 2”, an imaginary sequel to a recent French film. The pair are saying (rough translation) “You must not mock us!” According to Le Monde, there are more shocking cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad inside the magazine “in daring positions”.

Photo: Charlie Hebdo

