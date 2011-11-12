France Is Investing $1 Million To Fight A New African Pirate-Attack Hotspot

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — France says it is investing $1 million to help fight piracy off West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea, where there has been a spike in pirate attacks in recent months.



A spokesman for the French embassy in Cotonou, Benin, told The Associated Press on Friday that Ghana, Togo and Benin would get funding over three years.

An embassy statement said the move comes in response to a call from Benin’s President Thomas Boni Yayi for assistance from the United Nations Security Council.

A resolution adopted unanimously by the Council last week says piracy in the Gulf of Guinea threatens international navigation, security and economic development in the region.

An umbrella group of London insurers in August listed Benin and nearby waters in the same risk category as Somalia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.