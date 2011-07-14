Take An Amazing Bird's Eye View Tour Of France

Photo: Frank Mulliez/Fotopedia

Why spend tons of money travelling to France when you can take a tour on your iPhone for just a dollar? A new Fotopedia and National Geographic app lets you do just that.Photographer Frank Mulliez travels around the world taking aerial photographs from a helicopter of the most beautiful landmarks across the globe. Here, Mulliez takes you on a tour of France’s gorgeous landscape.



Click here to check out the app >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.