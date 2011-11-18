France Needs To Upgrade All Its Nuclear Reactors

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

France needs to upgrade the safety features surrounding all of its nuclear reactors according to the country’s Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety.Reuters reports that, following an inspection prompted by events in Japan in March, EDF energy that operates France’s nuclear reactors will be required to upgrade the safety surrounding the facilities. A representative from IRSN told the news agency:



“There is a need to add a layer to protect safety mechanisms in reactors that are vital for the protection of the reactor such as cooling functions and electric powering.“

“For example, it is necessary that each reactor has at least one protected independent diesel generator positioned out of the way which does not fail even in case of an extremely violent earthquake.“

It is unknown how much the upgrades will cost EDF.

Nuclear energy has been a contentious subject in France of late. The BBC reports that the French government has blasted the Socialist party for opposing nuclear energy. The current ruling government has accused Socialist party opposition of adopting the policy in order to seek support from France’s Green Party.

Additionally, it was reported last week that EDF had been fined almost $2 million by French courts for spying on Greenpeace leaders who were opposing France’s nuclear plans.

