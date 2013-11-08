It's An Ugly Day For France

France continues to stage one of the less impressive recoveries in Europe.
Today’s been not so good.
A few quick bullets:
- S&P downgraded the country to AA from AA+. The ratings agency cited the weak economy and the need for more reforms.
- French industrial production fell 0.9% year-over-year in September.
- France’s September trade deficit of $US7.8 billion was wider than expected.
- The country’s stock market is off 0.77%, making it one of Europe’s prime laggards.
