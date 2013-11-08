It's An Ugly Day For France

France continues to stage one of the less impressive recoveries in Europe.

Today’s been not so good.

A few quick bullets:

S&P downgraded the country to AA from AA+. The ratings agency cited the weak economy and the need for more reforms.

French industrial production fell 0.9% year-over-year in September.

France’s September trade deficit of $US7.8 billion was wider than expected.

The country’s stock market is off 0.77%, making it one of Europe’s prime laggards.

