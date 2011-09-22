First Fines Issued Under French Burqa Ban

Photo: [email protected] via Flickr

Two French women have been fined by a judge in Meaux for wearing a niqab, becoming the first to be wrapped under the law banning full-face Islamic veils in France, reports the Guardian. The two women were handed fines of €120 and €80 ($161 and $107). Since the ban over 90 women have been stopped by police for wearing veils in public places, but only on this occasion has a fine been ordered.



However, Hind Ahmas, a 32-year-old divorcee who received the larger fine told the BBC that she was hoping to be reprimanded by the court since a sanctioning would allow her to appeal to decision bring the law into question:

“Without a condemnation I can’t move forward. There has to be this sanction with a fine so that I can take this to the European Court of Human Rights. It’s imperative that there’s a sanction.”

A lawyer for the two women confirmed that they would immediately appeal the decision to the French Supreme Court and, if necessary, the European Court of Human Rights.

