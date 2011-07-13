French Middle Class Feels The Crunch

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The FT has a story in print and online today explaining the plight of the “gloomy French middle class”.The story finds that many in France feel the “social elevator” that helped hard workers rise up the ranks in previous decades is stalling. Many parents are now worried that their children will not be able to enjoy the luxuries they themselves enjoyed.



A lot of the middle class feel like their lives are stagnating, if not outright getting worse.

“People believe it is more difficult to stay in their place. There is a strong fear of falling down the social ladder,” sociologist Gérard Mermet tells the FT.

This may be good news for Marine Le Pen’s National Front party. Some polls at present place Le Pen in second place (ahead of incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy and behind socialist Martine Aubry).

As The Guardian noted in March, Le Pen’s base maybe be the working class but she is gaining momentum with the Middle Class.

Read more at the Financial Times >

