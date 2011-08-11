The French Trust Merkel More Than Sarkozy, New Poll Shows

Photo: AP

A day after French bank stocks plummeted and as the European debt crisis continues, French President Nicolas Sarkozy‘s woes seem to continue.A new poll published by Harris Interactive showed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoys more support among the French than Sarkozy. 46% of the 1,090 respondents backed Merkel and her team, compared with 33% that backed Sarkozy and his administration, according to Reuters.



The poll asked respondents to rate leaders and institutions based on their credibility in preventing another debt crisis. And 79% of respondents feared the consequences of the global economic crisis in France.

In a sheer confidence vote Sarkozy trailed U.S. President Barack Obama, who is losing favour at home.

First on the confidence list were citizens, followed by Merkel in second place, IMF in third, companies in fourth, Obama in fifth and Europe in sixth, with Sarkozy relegated to the seventh spot. Respondents also showed they had the least faith in banks, traders and the ratings agencies.

If this poll is anything to go by, Sarkozy needs to shore up voter confidence as he prepares for the next presidential election in less than nine months.

Don’t Miss: Who Are These People? A Quick Guide To Everyone Who Matters In The European Crisis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.