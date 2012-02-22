France Will Finally Ban The Use Of 'Mademoiselle' In Official Documents

Bowing to pressure from women’s groups, France announced today it would remove the term “mademoiselle” from official documents.



organisations like Osez le féminisme! have argued the term discriminates against women, since it forces them to reveal whether or not they’re married.

“Madame” now gains the same status as “Monsieur” for males, according to LeMonde.

References to “maiden name” and “husband’s name” will also be struck.

