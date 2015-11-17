France launched a major air attack against ISIS after the terror in Paris

France launched a massive air attack against the Islamic State on Sunday by dropping bombs on Raqqa, Syria, the group’s de facto capital.

The airstrikes come after Friday’s terrorist attacks across Paris, which killed at least 129 people.

French military planes dropped 20 bombs on Islamic State targets within an hour. France destroyed an Islamic State command and recruiting center that also served as a weapons depot, as well as a training center for jihadists.

The United States collaborated with the French on these attacks, and carried out their own Monday, destroying more than 100 oil tankers belonging to the extremist group, as

ISIS apparently makes $US1.5 million a day by selling oil.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Adam Banicki

