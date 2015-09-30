France just called out Russia over actually fighting ISIS

NEW YORK (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister took a swipe at Russia on Tuesday saying that it has talked a lot about striking Islamic State, but that if it wanted to prove its real intentions in Syria then it should stop “media strikes” and carry out real ones.

“The international community has hit Daesh (Islamic State). France has hit Daesh, Bashar al-Assad very little, and the Russians not at all.

So one has to look at who does what,” Laurent Fabius told reporters in New York. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

“If it (Russia) is against the terrorists, it’s not abnormal to launch strikes against them,” he said.

