France Is Preparing A Plan To Evacuate Its Citizens From Israel

Photo: zeevveez/flickr

French newspaper La Tribune reports that an evacuation plan for 200,000 French citizens currently living in Israel has been devised.French diplomatic sources told the newspaper that the plan was launched due to the rising risk of a conflict with Iran. The aim is to not be caught “off guard” if Israel is attacked by missiles launched by Iranian forces or Hezbollah.



A few dozen Frenchmen and women have been designated as planners for an evacuation, which would use smaller boats to get the citizens to French navy boats docked in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv.

Despite warnings about a conflict from American officials, Israeli officials have made a number of statements about Iran’s nuclear program that some believe indicate a military conflict will happen soon. A former Mossad chief, Efraim Halevy, told the New York Times last week, “If I were Iranian, I’d be fearful of the next 12 weeks.”

