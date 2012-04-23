France Is Not Core Europe, Pt. 54109524

It’s a hot (and yet pointless) debate these days: Should France be considered core or peripheral Europe?



Well, here’s another piece of evidence to add to the mix, courtesy of the latest Eurozone Flash PMI report.

France’s situation is much closer to the “rest of Europe” rather than Germany, which is increasingly looking like Europe’s last core country, now that Holland is going down the tubes as well.

Photo: Markit

