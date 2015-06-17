REUTERS/Regis Duvignau Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, waves a French flag as he reacts to supporters after an election campaign rally in Toulouse, May 3, 2012.

France is considering making 2017 a year free of income tax.

The government wants to shift to a system of automatic withholding, similar to that in the United States and much of the rest of the world.

Employees in France currently pay taxes a year after their income is earned.

Christian Eckert, France’s budget secretary, said Wednesday that the government will not double-tax workers in 2018, the year automatic withholding is to begin. So 2017 incomes could effectively be tax-free for regular salaries.

Taxpayers won’t actually feel much of a difference though — they would still spend 2017 paying for the previous year.

The U.S. began withholding taxes in 1943. Canada and Germany did so even earlier, in 1917 and 1925 respectively.

