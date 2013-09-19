France Is Close To Passing A Law That Could Get Pageant Mums Thrown In Prison

The French government

has moved to ban beauty pageants for girls under the age of 16in an attempt to fight child “hyper-sexualization,” according to France 24 news.

The possible penalty for those who violate the proposed ban: a $US40,000 fine and two years in prison. That ban would apply to any adult who tried to enter a child into a pageant.

France’s Senate voted 197-146 to approve the ban. It still has to go back to the lower house for another vote before it can go into effect.

Some are saying the move is too harsh, and the Associated Press points out that department stores in France still sell lingerie for girls as young as 6.

Chantal Jouanno, the lawmaker who wrote the amendment, told the Associated Press that children need to “concentrate on acquiring knowledge” and not be fixated on physical appearance.

French news outlet The Local reports that the law was prompted by a December 2010 Vogue photoshoot that featured provocative pictures of a 10-year-old girl from France.

Child beauty pageants have been popularised in the U.S. by the TLC reality show “Toddlers & Tiaras.” The show follows the children who participate in beauty pageants and their often-overbearing parents.

The young participants in these pageants — some are infants — often wear elaborate outfits, fake hair, and makeup for the contests.

