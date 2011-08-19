France Is Basically Killing Off The "Anonymous Resume" Idea

Photo: Flickr

Five years ago the French government passed a law making anonymous resumes mandatory at all large French firms.The law was supposed to take a job applicant’s name, sex, address, and ethnicity off of their CV at firms with more than 50 employees, making it harder for employers to discriminate.



It was never implemented, and now it’s dead, reports The Connexion.

The state’s Diversity and Equality Commissioner, Yazid Sabeg, said that he changed his mind about the measure and now wants it to remain optional.

The plan had been piloted at 50 firms across the country, including BNP Paribas, Coca-Cola, and EuroDisney.

However, in some cases, Researchers at Pole Employee, a consultancy, found the scheme was actually hurting minority’s chances.

Applicants with foreign names, or who lived in under privileged areas were found to be less likely to be called in for an interview without the listing of their name and address. Researchers reasoned that this was because employers and recruiters made allowances for subpar presentation or limited French speaking if their performance could be explained by deprivation or foreign birth.

