French investigators think an Apple iPhone and iPad may have played a role in causing an airliner to crash

YouTube/TheYottaTube The Eygptair Airbus A320 operating as Flight 804 when it crashed.

French investigators are looking into the possibility that a pair of Apple mobile devices may have caused Egyptair Flight 804 to crash.

According to a report by Le Parisien, French officials have ordered an investigation into whether the ill-fated flight was brought down by a fire resulting from overheated mobile devices.

Officials theorise that an Apple iPhone 6S and an iPad Mini 4 belonging to the flight’s first officer may have been plugged into an improper socket located in the plane’s cockpit — possibly causing a thermal runaway.

A trio of experts — including an engineer from the French National Center for Scientific Research along with a physics professor and an engineer who specialises in battery technology from the country’s Ministry of Defence — have been retained to complete the investigation into the matter, Le Parisien reported.

The results of their investigation are expected to be submitted by September 30.

In response, Apple told Le Parisien that it is not aware of any evidence linking its devices to the crash. However, the tech giant added that it is willing to cooperate with authorities on the matter.

The thermal runaway theory runs in opposition to the Egyptian investigation which believes the plane was brought down by criminal activity. In December, Egyptian authorities announced that explosive residue had been found on some of the victims of the crash.

Egyptair Flight 804 from Paris to Cairo disappeared on May 19, 2016, around 2:30 am local time while flying over the Mediterranean Sea. 66 passengers and crew — including 15 French citizens — lost their lives in the crash.

According to the Greek defence minister Panos Kammenos, the Airbus A320 was cruising at 37,000 ft. before swerving 90 degrees to the right and then 360 degrees to left. The aircraft then lost altitude before dropping from radar coverage.

