More than 2,500 people gathered for an illegal, 2-day rave in France to celebrate New Year's

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / Contributor / Getty Images Police broke up a 2,500 rave in Rennes, France.

More than 2,500 people attended an illegal rave in Rennes, France, to celebrate New Year’s.

The event began on Thursday and French police weren’t able to shut the event down until Saturday, according to multiple reports.

France has a nationwide curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Five people have been arrested, and more than 1,000 partygoers are facing fines as a result of going to the rave.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More than 2,500 people gathered at an illegal rave in the countryside to celebrate the new year over the long weekend.

The party took place in a disused hangar near Rennes, France, and the guests included travellers from Spain and the United Kingdom, according to the BBC.

Partygoers broke the country’s nationwide curfew to attend the rave, which began on Thursday.

It took French police until Saturday to disband the gathering, and they were met with “fierce hostility from many partygoers” when they tried to stop the party, local authorities said in a statement reported by the New York Times.

The ravers set a car on fire and threw stones and bottles at police officers when they attempted to break up the event, according to the Times. The BBC reported that three police officers were injured during the incident.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / Contributor / Getty Images Over 2,500 people gathered at an illegal rave in Rennes, France, on January 1, 2020.

Many of the guests planned on partying through Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Ahead of the holidays, France banned public gatherings and limited private events to six people or less.

The curfew requires people to be at home between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and violators can face up to â’¬135 fines if they cannot prove they have a reason to be travelling, according to Euronews.

France deployed over 100,000 police officers to enforce the curfew and break up New Year’s celebrations, Insider’s SinÃ©ad Baker previously reported.

Approximately 1,200 of the ravers have been fined at the time of writing, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter Saturday morning.

+ de 1200 verbalisations sont mises aux participants de la #raveparty illégale de #Lieuron. Les gendarmes continuent les contrôles et poursuivent les organisateurs. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) January 2, 2021

Around 800 of the 1,200 were fined for breaking curfew, while the other 400 people are facing drug fines, according to CNN. The outlet also reported five people have been arrested in relation to the event.

In addition, Darmanin wrote that officials seized trucks, sound equipment, and generators when they broke up the event. But around 20 cars escaped the party unscathed, as CNN also reported. Police are still trying to find the organisers behind the event.

French authorities are recommending that anyone who attended the rave self-isolate for a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the BBC.

More than 2.6 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in France since the start of the pandemic, and nearly 65,000 people have died.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.