A French island chain historically used as a quarantine centre is once again deserted because of the coronavirus. Here's what it's like inside.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole An abandoned building is pictured on Ratonneau island in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020

An island chain off the coast of Marseille, southern France, was historically used to quarantine sick people during past epidemics.

The Frioul archipelago was used to house people suffering from illnesses like the plague or yellow fever to protect the mainland, according to the Associated Press.

Now, the 150 residents on the island are isolated because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Take a look at what the island looks like now.

Hundreds of years ago, France’s Frioul archipelago served as a quarantine centre for epidemics. Now the coronavirus pandemic is isolating the island chain’s 150 residents, making them relive the past, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The four islands, located 2 miles off the southern port city of Marseille, to house people suffering from illnesses like the plague and yellow fever. This was an effort to protect the French mainland from deadly outbreaks.

In 1720, sick crews during the Great Plague of Marseille went to the archipelago and then again in 1821 during a yellow fever epidemic.

Now, the islands’ 150 residents – mostly retirees – are feeling isolated once more as they can’t leave during the coronavirus lockdown, the AP reported.

Here’s what it looks like.

Frioul is currently home to 150 residents — mostly retirees — and attracts tourists visiting from the mainland. But no tourists have visited the island since the French government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 17.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole Seats lie empty on a deserted ferry boat in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020

The islands and French mainland are connected by ferry, which used to transport some 3,000 visitors during the high season. Now only Frioul residents are allowed to use it.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole A boat sits atop a hill on the Frioul Archipelago on April 18, 2020

Like on the mainland, police are closely monitoring the lockdown. On Frioul, officers are patrolling by air and sea to make sure nobody breaks the rules.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole A diver carries freshly caught fish on the Pomegues island in Frioul, southern France, on April 19, 2020.

Patrick Tellier — the only nurse on the archipelago — runs a clinic for the islands’ small population of retirees out of a small boat, with pills and blood samples stuffed inside.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole The Frioul archipelago is pictured from a ferry boat on the Marseille coast, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020

During the coronavirus, Tellier has mainly been talking to patients via video calls. Face-to-face visits require him wearing a mask and gloves, and his supply is limited.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole Anne Sansly, a Frioul resident, on April 18, 2020.

Ironically, Tellier’s home is on the site of a former hospital that treated quarantined sailors in the 1800s and 1900s.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole The Marseille coastline is pictured from inside an abandoned armory bunker in the Fort of Ratonneau in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020

The island has managed to test all those suspected of having the coronavirus. So far, of those people have tested negative.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole The Frioul archipelago is pictured from a deserted ferry boat on the Marseille coastline, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020

The island’s only food shop is usually only open during the summer for tourists but its owner, Anthony Fabre, decided to keep it open during the coronavirus so locals don’t have to travel into the mainland for food.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole An abandoned building is pictured on Ratonneau island in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020

“We are a closed-off population. I can give people the supplies they need so they don’t have to go to the mainland and risk getting sick,” Fabre told the AP.

He added: “If you think about it, we are just reliving our past. We had the yellow fever exactly 200 years ago.”

“We are not experiencing quite the same quarantine as Frioul has seen in its past, but people are definitely afraid of this virus,” Tellier told the AP. Now, seagulls are the islands’ only visitors.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole Seagulls perch on a handrail atop the deserted Fort of Ratonneau in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020

