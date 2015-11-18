France has one of the strongest militaries in the world -- and can use it to bring the fight to ISIS

Within 48 hours of the November 13th terrorist attacks in Paris, France had already mobilized it air force to strike back at ISIS.

French president Francois Hollande immediately declared the Paris attack “an act of war.” French Prime Minister Manuel Valls echoed the sentiment, vowing to “annihilate the enemies of the republic.”

France has one of the most forward-deployed militaries in the world, with around 3,000 troops across Africa. France is the only country other than the US with a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and is one of only nine countries with nuclear weapons.

Leaders around the world, including Barack Obama, have pledged to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with France.

But France has plenty of muscle of its own, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.