Nigeria Goalie Botches A Corner Kick, Gifts France Game-Winning Goal

After delivering a spectacular performance for the first 79 minutes of the match, Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama committed an unfortunate blunder that gave France a 1-0 lead in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Enyeama came out to try and punch away the corner. But he was only able to get a fingertip to it, and it fell to France’s Paul Pogba, who headed it into a wide-open net.

Brutal:

France went on to win 2-0. They will face the winner of Germany-Algeria in the quarterfinals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.