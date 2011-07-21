France, Germany Reach Agreement On Greek Bailout

French and German leaders have agreed to a new financial assistance package for Greece, the Financial Times reports.



Details are scarce, though Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for German chancellor Angela Merkel, told the paper “a common German-French position” has been reached.

The news comes after French President Nicolas Sarkozy rushed to Berlin Wednesday to put the final touches on a bailout.

According to FT, the package may include up to $101 billion from global lenders and a $71 billion tax on eurozone banks. The a draft proposal called for the funds to be used to buy back 20 per cent of Greece’s $497 billion in outstanding debt.

Read the full report at The Financial Times

