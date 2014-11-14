French GDP Beats Expectations With A 0.3% Jump In Q3

French GDP numbers just out show GDP rose 0.3% in the third quarter of the year.

That’s more than the 0.2% predicted by analysts. French business surveys have been dismal, but it looks like the economy is seeing extremely weak growth rather than recession.

But it’s not all (very modest) good news: French output was revised down for the second quarter, from flat to -0.1%.

We’ve also had German GDP Friday morning, which came in at just 0.1%, very narrowly avoiding recession.

