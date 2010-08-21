France Takes A Hatchet To Its 2011 Growth Forecast, Cutting It To 2.0%

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

France just cut its growth forecast for 2011 from 2.5% GDP growth to 2.0% after a meeting between President Sarkozy and Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, among others, according to the BBC.The cuts don’t impact 2010 growth forecasts, and the country’s finance team still envisions 1.4% growth during that period.



Despite the declining growth forecast, President Sarkozy intends to continue with his austerity program by cutting the country’s deficit from 8% of GDP to 6% of GDP in 2011.

And the IMF envisions growth in France’s economy to be much less robust than the government suggests, at only 1.6% GDP growth for 2011.

This comes hours after the German Finance Ministry expressed some doubts over its H2 2010 growth, based around a decline in global demand for its exports. This comes after the Bundesbank previously suggested 2010 growth would be 3%.

