France Plans On Closing Italian Border During G20 Due To Concerns Over Public Order

Photo: AP

Following this weekend’s violent protests in Rome, French authorities have announced that they plan to close the Franco-Italian border during the G20 summit at the beginning of next month.The plan is to keep large protest groups away from the event.



Il Messaggero reports that the potential dangers to public order raised by the holding of the summit in Cannes has forced the authorities to shut the border while the G20 is going on.

AGI reports that French police will be encouraged to utilise “banishment measures” at the border, particularly in the case of large groups trying to reach the summit in order to protest.

Cannes’ residents have already been warned to expect major protests during the summit, according to the Guardian. The event will begin on November 3.

