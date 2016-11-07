France will trial a flying water taxi which surfs two feet above water

Next year Paris will test a futuristic, prototype water taxi that will allow people to glide along the Seine River, two feet above the water.

The vessel, named Sea Bubble, can travel up to 30 kilometers per hour and can seat five people including a driver. According to the Telegraph, the vessel’s chassis will be made of fibreglass and high-density foam.

The developers also hope that Sea Bubble vessels could eventually be ordered through vehicle-hailing apps like Uber. If successful in France, they also hope to use Sea Bubble vessels in waterways in other cities such as London, Geneva and elsewhere.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

