France Fines Google Over Street View Privacy Concerns

France’s data privacy regulator is suing Google for a record 100,000 euros ($142,000) over private information the search engine giant collected during its Street View panoramic project.



Google launched the Street View service in 2007 to provide interactive panoramas of major cities around the world. Google admitted last year that aside from photos, its specially equipped collection cars had also mistakenly picked up Wi-Fi data, including passwords and e-mails sent over unprotected internet connections.

France‘s privacy regulator said the lawsuit was filed to combat the “unfair collection” of private information that Google may have used for financial gain.

In response to the lawsuit, Google once again denied any economic benefits from the acquired information and issued another apology for the mistake.

Source: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.